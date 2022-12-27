Mr. Jormonte R. Trice, age 21, of Atlanta, GA died on December 17, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Wings of Faith International Ministries, 1260 Old Conley Rd. Conley, GA 30288, Bishop Dreyfus C. Smith, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Kennedy Memorial Garden, Ellenwood, GA. Viewing will be Wednesday December 28, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St, Riverdale, GA 30274. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

