Mrs. Jonette Elaine Haynes, age 47 of Temple, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born April 4, 1974 in Clio, Michigan, the daughter of Mrs. Gail Louise Wright Haggadone. Mrs. Haynes loved animals, nature and her family. She was connected with nature, through planting gardens full of flowers and wildlife, especially dogs, birds, and reptiles, some even called her “Butterfly”. She was strong in her Christian faith. Mrs. Haynes retired from working as a service coordinator to stay home with her loving husband and family. They made many wonderful memories that will live in their hearts forever.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Len Haynes of Temple; her daughter, Alicia Gail McGinnis of Douglasville; her mother, Gail Louise Wright Haggadone; her brothers, Troy Haggadone and Eric Haggadone, both of Douglasville; and three grandchildren, Jayden Nichols, Jackson McGinnis and Avery McGinnis.
In accordance with Mrs. Haynes’ wishes, she will be cremated. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. Memorial Services will be conducted Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica with Rev. Jim Grieme officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
