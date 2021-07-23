Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is using every trick he knows to wreck any investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
As I write this column, McCarthy has said he will withdraw all his previous GOP appointments to a House special committee to investigate the insurrection. His action came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his nominees, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).
Pelosi has the right to her rejections and her decision was wise. Both have a record of supporting wild conspiracy theories and would disrupt the committee's investigation. It's easy to imagine Jordan asking endless questions about events unrelated to the Capitol riot, such as riots in other U.S. cities during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
McCarthy named Jordan and Banks for the sole purpose of distraction.
If McCarthy does withdraw all his picks, he will do everything possible to paint the committee as partisan and try to water down its findings. In typical GOP hypocrisy, he fails to acknowledge that Republicans rejected formation of a non-partisan investigation committee. That rejection came after Democratic leaders gave Republicans all the stipulations they asked for the non-partisan committee.
It's obvious why McCarthy and other Republicans don't want the committee investigation. It's because the committee will bring out the truth on how the riot came about and reveal that many Republicans were involved in its inception. They could face legal action or expulsion from Congress. A clause in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states a member of Congress can lose his or her seat if he or she participated in an insurrection against the U.S. Constitution. And that's exactly what the Jan. 6 incident was.
Everybody knows the reasons for the events of Jan. 6. Former President Donald Trump spread the “Big Lie” among his followers – that he really won the Nov. 3, 2020 election and it was stolen by voter fraud. He and his cohorts in the ultra-right media pushed the lie, although every court case and every recount found no widespread voting discrepancies.
The reason Trump keeps spreading the Big Lie is he's a narcissist and cannot accept he really lost the election.
So, because of Trump's Big Lie, thousands of people stormed the Capitol, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries to Capitol police. Now those rioters are beginning to go to prison for their crimes, while the chief instigator continues to play golf.
Republicans have tried every lie and falsehood to try and discredit truth about the riot. Early on, they tried to say it was started by Black Lives Matter and antifa followers in disguise. That quickly became ridiculous because many of the rioters were stupid enough to show videos of their Trump-flag carrying insurrection. That helped the FBI quickly identify them and start rounding them up.
Then a few Republicans claimed it was no riot at all, just normal tourists viewing the Capitol. One of the latest lies being circulated is the whole thing was staged by undercover FBI agents.
Everybody knows the real truth, whether they will admit it or not. The rioters were misled by Trump's Big Lie. He lost the election, fairly and squarely, and there's never been any proof of mass voter fraud. In fact, it was the most scrutinized election in U.S. history.
Now, these poor, misled Trump-worshipping suckers will become felons, lose their jobs, citizenship and personal standing.
