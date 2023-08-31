Jones named 21st recipient of Ron Burton Community Service Award

Carrollton graduate and NFL cornerback Jonathan Jones is pictured visiting Carrollton Upper Elementary earlier in the year as part of his many trips to give back to his home town.

 File photo by Tucker Cole

Carrollton High School alum Jonathan Jones continues to be recognized for his charitable work, as he was presented with the 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award at the New England Patriots Premiere event Tuesday night.

In an interview with Patriots’ media staff, the NFL defensive back Jones said his choice for activism and charity has always started with the places he has called home.