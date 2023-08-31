Jones named 21st recipient of Ron Burton Community Service Award

Carrollton High School alum Jonathan Jones continues to be recognized for his charitable work, as he was presented with the 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award at the New England Patriots Premiere event Tuesday night.
In an interview with Patriots’ media staff, the NFL defensive back Jones said his choice for activism and charity has always started with the places he has called home.
“I’m always starting at home. From my home town [Carrollton], to Auburn where I went to college, and then here in Boston. Those are all three of the places that kind of molded me and helped me along my career. I hold those places near and dear, and I always want to focus there.”
The award is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, who was both the first ever player drafted by the Patriots as well as a man, similarly to Jones, who was well-known for his activism and commitment to giving back to the communities that built him.
Via press release, Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft was quoted, saying, “Jonathan prides himself on giving back to the community with his Next Step Foundation and its commitment to the youth in both Boston and in his hometown of Carrollton, Georgia,”
Kraft’s quote continues, “I am impressed with his initiative to team up with ‘Play Like a Girl’ that was inspired by his daughter, Skyler. Jonathan has empowered girls to teach the transferable skills girls gain from sports to give them the competitive edge in the classroom and propel them into careers in science.”
Jones’ community contributions are difficult to fit in any small space, but the Patriots’ release included Jones becoming the first male ambassador for Play Like A Girl, hosting a fundraiser to support the Auburn Sustenance Program in February 2023 and partnering with Sleefs, with all proceeds from the partnership donated to charities benefiting single mothers.
Per the release, Jones also founded the Trojan Student-Athlete Development fund in 2023, endowed with a $100,000 naming gift, to support programs that promote his mission of practical life education, professional development, mentorship, character development, leadership and healthy lifestyles.
This award also comes less than a week after Carrollton City School District named the high school football team’s locker room Jonathan Jones Locker Room in honor of Jones’ achievements and community standing.
