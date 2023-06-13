SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Two-time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Jones returned home to Carrollton High School to host his fourth annual Youth Co-Ed Football Camp.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 11:50 pm
Two-time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Jones returned home to Carrollton High School to host his fourth annual Youth Co-Ed Football Camp.
This year, there were over 200 girls and boys in attendance. The youths participated in football drills, games, and competitive dodgeball.
Jones was recently named the first male ambassador of Play Like a Girl, a non-profit organization committed to leveling the playing field for women and girls in both STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and sports.
