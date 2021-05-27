The U.S. once had a populist president, a real president of little means, who understood the common citizen. He was able to empathize with them because he was one of them. His name was Harry S Truman.
While recently reading a book, “The Fifties,” — a social history of that era so many people think they want to relive — I came across author David Haberstam’s summary of Truman’s life.
Truman was a man who often spoke crudely, talked in a simple language, and held rallies, complete with shouting from his backers. Truman left office with very low approval ratings, but over time, historians realized how great he really was. (Unlike another recent so-called “populist” president, whom I won’t name, Truman was the real thing.)
Truman was raised in a Missouri farming family of simple means. He was nearly blind and wore thick-lens eyeglasses. He did have good close vision and did a lot of reading.
Like President Abraham Lincoln, Truman was self-educated. He never earned a college degree, but he attended business college briefly. He was unsuccessful in a number of jobs, including bank clerk, timekeeper and working in a newspaper mailroom. He started a haberdashery business in his Independence, Missouri, hometown, but it went bankrupt during the depression.
Truman was a good piano player, and commented about his career choices: “My choice early in life was either to be a piano player in a whorehouse or a politician. And to tell the truth, there’s hardly any difference.”
Truman started his political career as a county commissioner. Through the help of a political machine boss, Tom Pendergast, Truman was chosen as Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in 1934. He was elected and won re-election in 1940.
Truman was a plain man. He always wore gray suits and lived the same, plain lifestyle from his Missouri farmland. He often spoke in profanity, especially on one occasion when a music critic panned his daughter Margaret’s singing.
When President Franklin Roosevelt sought an unprecedented fourth term in 1944, during the middle of World War II, he decided to ditch his then-Vice President Henry Wallace. He thought Wallace was too far left for some of his supporters. So, instead, he chose Truman as the VP candidate. Truman was very plain and ordinary and blended in the background.
The Roosevelt-Truman ticket easily won the election, and about three months after the inauguration, Roosevelt died and Truman became president. During his short tenure as VP, Truman had only met with the president twice, and on minor matters. He wasn’t even aware of the Manhattan Project, which was developing the atomic bomb.
However, unlike one recent president of the 21st Century, Truman was not a narcissist. He knew how to ask for help. He had served in World War I, so he trusted the advice of his generals.
While Truman sought the advice of others, he knew he had to make the final decision. A plaque on his desk reminded him, “The buck stops here.” He made the decisions and took the blame when they went wrong. He never passed the blame on others or threw his advisers “under the bus.”
Truman held his rallies from the back of a railroad caboose. His followers didn’t shout nonsense, such as “Lock her up.” They shouted, “Give ‘em hell, Harry.” To which Truman would often replay, “I never give anybody hell. I just tell the truth and they think it’s hell.”
Oh, how the country could use another Harry Truman, a real president of the people.
