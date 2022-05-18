Jonathan Paschal

Jonathan Reid Paschal, 48, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mr. Paschal was born in Carrollton, on Feb. 7, 1974, to Robert and Jean Paschal. Jonathan’s birth brought great joy to the Paschal family, especially to his older sister Melitta. (Jonathan was always quick to point that out!)
From his earliest days, Jonathan was known for his unique sense of humor and one-of-a-kind personality. He could find humor in the most unusual things, and was always able to put a smile on someone’s face.
Jonathan was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan; Vince and Herschel always had a little boy in Carrollton praying for a win! Jonathan also spent many happy Saturdays watching Dale Murphy and the Atlanta Braves at the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium with his sister Melitta.
Another special place in Jonathan’s childhood was the Wellborn Family Cabin in North Georgia. He enjoyed spending time with his family there as a child, and later had the opportunity to take his own family.
Jonathan was a lifelong resident of Carrollton, and a 1992 graduate of Christ Academy. Following graduation, Jonathan immediately went to work in the music industry at Starship music where he was an assistant manager. Jonathan continued working in the music industry until 2008, even owning his own music store.
One of Jonathan’s favorite memories was managing a 30-city tour with Travisty Theory, when they toured with Sevendust. In 2010, Jonathan began working for Carpet Care, Inc., where he served as the chief financial officer (CFO), and member of the company’s board. He had countless memories working at Carpet Care, and developed life-long friendships.
Jonathan was an incredible musician, and enjoyed playing the piano/keyboard, guitar, and bass guitar. Jonathan enjoyed teaching piano lessons at a local music store in Carrollton, B2K; he reveled in spreading his love of music. At his time of death, Jonathan was in a band named “World is Watching” with his lifelong friend Jesse Astin and several other wonderful bandmates.
The only things that Jonathan loved more than music were God and his family. Jonathan had a deep love and understanding of God and Christian values. Jonathan considered his Christian faith in every decision he made. It was evident in his kindness and compassion toward others. Jonathan’s pastor has been Marc Limbaugh for decades. He considered Pastor Marc his spiritual father, and was always encouraged after meeting with him.
Jonathan and his wife, Georgia, began dating in 2005, and were married in 2011. When Jonathan married Georgia, he also committed himself to Nevaeh (Georgia’s daughter), even reciting vows to her during their wedding ceremony. Nevaeh and Jonathan shared a bond as strong as any blood-related father and daughter would.
In 2014, Jonathan, Georgia, and Nevaeh welcomed Jonas to the family. Nevaeh and Jonas were Jonathan’s prides and joys. He bragged about them both to anybody who would listen. Jonathan was ecstatic when Nevaeh chose to attend the University of Georgia, as it reignited his love for the Bulldogs. They shared many great memories in Athens together. Jonathan and Jonas would often go on “adventures”, as they called them. Georgia would go visit Nevaeh in Athens, and the boys would be off on another adventure! Jonathan and Jonas enjoyed exploring state parks, coin shops/shows, discovering unique roadside attractions, and much more.
Jonathan and Georgia were fiercely loyal to one another in their marriage. They were perfect for each other, and the love they shared was true and never-ending.
Jonathan was a wonderful husband and an amazing father, as he always put his family first. He was the perfect protector and provider, and was greatly loved and appreciated.
Jonathan and Jonas went on their last earthly adventure together on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia Richards Paschal; daughter, Nevaeh Brown; son, Jonas Paschal; mother, Jean Towler Paschal; sister, Melitta Paschal Brady; mother-in-law, Sheila Richards; father-in-law, David Richards (Donna); brother-in-law, Ben Richards (Sandy Jordan); niece, Lillian Jordan; great-aunts, Laura Richards, Martha Malcolm; along with numerous aunts, uncles and special friends.
In addition to his father, Robert Edward Paschal, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Thelma Towler; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Paschal; grandparents-in-law, Herbert and Charlcie Richards, Eunice and Fillmore Peek.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:30 p.m. from chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Marc Limbaugh officiating. Pallbearers will be Kendall Pope, Matt Fox, Antwan Hudson, Jesse Astin, Sean Callahan, Marcus Richardson, Chris Smith, Blake Kearney, Zakourich Gibbons, Sam Tingle and Kerry Flood.
Honorary pallbearers will be, Ashley Powell, Rachel Pope, Ivie Brock, Rachel Destafani, Walt Entrekin, Brad Wilson, Blake Howell, Kevin Lyle, Joel Shipp, Beau Brummett, Eva Hammonds, Lindsay Outten and members of the World is Watching band.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Chris Jiles officiating.
