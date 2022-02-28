Carrollton High School hosted their Black history month assembly in the Mabry Arts Center on Monday which included a guest speaker and performances from their students.
Jonathan Jones, cornerback for the New England Patriots and former Carrollton High School student, was present to speak to the ninth and eleventh grade students about achieving success while the tenth and twelfth graders streamed the speech via Zoom.
Before Jones took the stage, Principal Ian Lyle welcomed the crowd to the assembly and introduced the students who were about to perform. There was a solo of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” commonly considered the Black national anthem and a dance performance.
Jones, born and raised in Carrollton, attended Central Elementary School before transferring to the Carrollton City Schools in fifth grade. He graduated CHS in 2012 where he played cornerback and running back for the Trojans before going to Auburn University.
In 2016, Jones signed a three year contract with the Patriots which was the beginning of his professional career.
Jones asked the students during the assembly to take out their phone and write down two questions in their notes. “What is your why? What do you think success is?”
He encouraged them to think about the answers to those questions when life gets tough.
Making his presentation more interactive, Jones asked the students a series of questions to get an idea of their thinking process when it came to success. He asked them questions like “why did you come to school today” and “what would you be doing if you were not in school.”
During the question and answer session for the students, when asked about punctuality to team practices and meetings, Jones shared that he could be fined $1,200 for every minute he is late. If he is late to anything 48 hours prior to game day, he could be fined $40,000.
He urged students to use resources around them like their guidance counselors to achieve the goals they have set for themselves.
Jones is the founder of the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation. The mission is to educate the youth on practical life application, to encourage professional development and to empower the youth through education and mentorship.
“I’m proud to be a Carrollton Trojan,” Jones said.
