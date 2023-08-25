Jones Locker Room - Carrollton High School

In recognition of Jonathan Jones’ service and commitment to the Carrollton City Schools, the district recently dedicated the Jonathan Jones Locker Room in the Whitley Morris field house in honor of the CHS alumnus, former Trojan great and current New England Patriot standout. Pictured from left at the dedication ceremony are DA O'Neal, Ashley Green (Next Step Foundation), Adair Beasley, Jaleesa Beasley, Jonathan Reid, Stacey Jones (father), Sharon Jones (mother), Kristen Gill (Foundation Executive Director), Melina Douthit (Foundation Board President), Ian Lyle (CHS Principal), and Dr. Mark Albertus (CCS Superintendent).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A new fund, dedicated to promoting the advancement of student-athletes, launched this year. Jonathan Jones, an exceptional athlete and graduate from the Carrollton High School Class of 2012, collaborated with the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation to start the fund.

Because of Jones’ ongoing support, the district officially named the Carrollton High School football locker room after him last Friday night.