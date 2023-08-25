A new fund, dedicated to promoting the advancement of student-athletes, launched this year. Jonathan Jones, an exceptional athlete and graduate from the Carrollton High School Class of 2012, collaborated with the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation to start the fund.
Because of Jones’ ongoing support, the district officially named the Carrollton High School football locker room after him last Friday night.
As a junior in high school, Jones was one of the top high school hurdlers in the country. From track star to the football field and the classroom, he maintained a 3.9 GPA and served as an avid community student volunteer.
After thriving as a running back and cornerback with the ability to excel in both positions, Jones found himself on the collegiate stage representing Auburn University. During his time there, he dedicated himself to mastering Business Administration, ultimately achieving his bachelor’s degree.
Fast forward to the present, and he has now transitioned to professional football as a member of the renowned New England Patriots in the NFL.
The mission of the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, Inc. is to educate the youth on practical life application, to encourage professional development and to empower the youth through education and mentorship.
Jones attributes his current character to those who invested in his growth during his time as a student-athlete. The establishment of this fund aims to offer aid to student-athletes participating in football and track at Carrollton High School.
By backing programs that align with Jonathan’s mission, such as character development, leadership training, and initiatives promoting a wholesome lifestyle, this fund seeks to support the next generation of student-athletes.
Coach Joey King, CHS head football coach, expressed his anticipation for witnessing the transformative influence that Jones’ fund will have on the lives of student-athletes.
“We focus holistically on developing these athletes through constant reminders of who we are at the heart of our athletic program,” said King. “Ultimately, I want these guys to know that they are loved, and I want to help them grow up to become great men.
“To do that, “explained King, “my coaching staff pours into them in many ways. One way is to invest in their development as leaders and men of good character. A few of our goals for them include making sure they graduate and are ready for what’s next and leave equipped with important tools for life. I’m thankful that Jonathan Jones has made the decision to give back to our community in this way.”
King said he and his staff have a senior mentorship program and college readiness program that includes college campus tours and a manners/etiquette class which assists athletes develop in areas of character and leadership. This Trojan Student-Athlete Development fund will provide more opportunities like these.
“When former students decide to support our schools in this way, it’s a testament to the positive experience they had at Carrollton, which helped mold them into who they are today,” said Executive Director of the CCS Education Foundation Kristen Gill.
“We are grateful to Jonathan Jones for investing in our kids and furthering the support of our students through activities that align with our Education Foundation’s mission and vision to support teaching and learning in our schools,” Gill said.
