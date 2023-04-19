Jonathan Jones emphasizes life outside football in local visit

Carrollton graduate and NFL cornerback Jonathan Jones visited Carrollton Upper Elementary on Wednesday, emphasizing life outside of football.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

A community activist for some time, NFL cornerback and Carrollton High School graduate Jonathan Jones spoke to Carrollton Upper Elementary students on Wednesday.

"There was really no agenda—just come out, talk to the kids, meet with them, kind of be in their environment," Jones said when asked about the purpose of his visit. "I got to talk about contracts and the importance of reading, vocabulary. I got to visit the STEM program."

