Jonathan Jones emphasizes life outside football in local visit

A community activist for some time, NFL cornerback and Carrollton High School graduate Jonathan Jones spoke to Carrollton Upper Elementary students on Wednesday.
"There was really no agenda—just come out, talk to the kids, meet with them, kind of be in their environment," Jones said when asked about the purpose of his visit. "I got to talk about contracts and the importance of reading, vocabulary. I got to visit the STEM program."
But overall, Jones says the main message for the day was to show that football players are humans and that they started from the same place, while also stressing the importance of life outside of football.
"I always say, I know more people that don't play football than [people] that do, because everyone has to do something," Jones said, "And more importantly than that, it starts with just your foundation—just being a good person and being nice to people."
In week 12 of the NFL regular season, Jones was named Community MVP for the entire league after returning to his college alma mater, Auburn, and hosting a tailgate to raise funds for food insecurity.
His foundation, the Next Step Foundation, was founded in 2019 and has since provided students in Carrollton and other areas with free football camps as well as donating meals to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Jones' words, "I named it the Next Step Foundation because generally everyone's in different places in life, and so I like to come back and meet you where you are and help you take your next step."
Jones makes frequent trips back to Carrollton to give back to the community, and he says this is important to him and his mission.
"You can always write a check," Jones said, "But I think the biggest thing is being tangible. When you come back and the kids look at you and they see you, they're like, 'Okay, that doesn't look like Superman.' It's tangible."
"I think being present is one of the most important things. Just being around so they see that, 'Oh he's this NFL player, but he's just a person. He's a nice person. He's a tangible person.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.