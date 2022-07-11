Jonathan Charles Barfield, age 36 of Ellaville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with his loving family holding his hands at his bedside. He was born August 3, 1985, in Americus, Georgia, the son of Sherri Lynn Barfield Rogers.
He was a heavy equipment operator, having worked for nine years with Pine Oak Products in Ellaville. Jonathan was an outdoorsman, who loved motorcycle riding, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by grandmothers: Betty Jean Barfield and Deborah Colleen Rogers; and great-grandmother, Lorena Rushing.
Jonathan leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Kenny and Sherri Rogers of Carrollton, Georgia; his son, Chazz Riley Barfield, also of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law: Nathan and Amber Rogers, Ben and Joy Rogers, and Andrew Rogers, all of Taylor, South Carolina; grandparents: Wayne and Debbie Barfield of Americus, Georgia, and Stan and Vicky Rogers of Carrollton, Georgia; and girlfriend for nine years, Marie Smith of Ellaville, Georgia.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services in Americus with Preacher Ben Rogers and Pastor Stan Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Americus.
The family will receive friends at Aldridge Funeral Services on Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
