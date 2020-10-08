Jon “Paul” Miller, 66, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1954, in Birmingham, Alabama, son of the late James Weaver Miller and Carrie Helen Johnson Miller. He retired from the Southern Company after having served for more than 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Matthew Ryan Miller; and a brother, James “Jim” Miller Jr.
He is survived by his son, Craig Miller, of Douglasville; and sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Edward Vernon, of Alabama.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
