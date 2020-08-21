Honorable Judge Jon M. Payne, 71, of Martin Street in Summerville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in a Rome, Georgia, hospital.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Aug. 22, 1948, He was a son of the late-Dr. Willard Marlin Payne, and Montyne Brock Payne who survives.
Judge Payne was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Chattooga High School, a Veteran of the U.S. Marines, for several years was a Chattooga County deputy, and was elected Chattooga County Probate judge in 1975 at the age 25 and was the only probate judge Chattooga County has known. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Surviving are His daughter, Marlie Payne, Summerville; sons and spouse, Patrick Payne and girlfriend, Michelle Glass, Colorado, and Chase and Brandee Payne, Alabama; mother, Montyne Brock Payne, Rome; sister and brother-in-law, Marla and Darrell Wise, Canton; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Sue Payne, Carrollton; grandchildren, Laney Payne, Harper Payne, and Logan Payne; special friend, Teresa Scott; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral and interment service will be private. Active pallbearers Johnny Bass, Gary McConnell. Quinton Wilson, Lann Cordle, Jim Hill, Mark Schrader, Buddy Hill, and Tracy Maddux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Becky Duke and officers of the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department. Military Honors by Shanklin-Attaway American Legion
Post #5.
Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge.
