Mrs. Jolene Paramore Ratliff, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
She was born on July 28, 1939, the daughter of the late Grady Paramore and the late Nellie Paramore.
She worked as an insurance underwriter for Zurich. When she was younger, she played basketball and enjoyed bowling. Ms. Ratliff collected dolls, spent time painting, drawing and reading.
She is survived by her daughter, Marian McCrane, of Villa Rica; her sister, Barbara Stevens, of Dallas; her brothers, Benny Ray Paramore, of Acworth, and Teddy Paramore, of Dahlonega; her ex-husband, Rommie Ratliff, whom she had reunited with for many years but never remarried; and numerous nieces and numerous nephews.
In accordance with Ms. Ratliff’s wishes, she will be cremated and graveside inurnment service will take place in Carroll Memory Gardens in Carrollton, at a later date.
