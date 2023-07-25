The Carroll County Board of Commissioners are meeting Thursday evening to discuss a Solid Waste Equipment request from Jacqueline Dost, the Solid Waste Director and discuss the seven items for the Aug. 7 BOC meeting agenda’s business section.
In the Business Session of the BOC agenda, the first item is the Dissolution of the Seven County Joint Development Authority. The seven county group also referred to as the “Greater West Georgia Joint Development Authority” is made up of Carroll County, Coweta County, Haralson County, Heard County, Paulding County, Polk County, and Troup County. The person presenting the resolution to dissolve the authority will be Brian Dill, President and CEO Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Tomorrow.
In the second section of the agenda, Dill will then proceed to recommend the consideration of a Resolution that would create and activate the Joint Development Authority to function in Carroll County, Haralson County, and Heard County. This group will be known as “The 20-27 Corridor Joint Development Authority.”
The County Attorney will then discuss two items with the BOC. The first being a resolution for personal property which will be the consideration of a resolution that would authorize an exchange with the Carroll County School System for personal property. The second item is another resolution to be considered regarding the National Opioid Settlement. The settlement if agreed on will be with Publix concerning the National Prescription Opioid Litigation.
Financial Director, Alecia Searcy, will discuss the Financial Audit. The item is for the commissioners to consider an engagement letter for Rushton and Company, LLC for them to perform Carroll County’s Financial Audit for the Fiscal Year End that ended June 30, 2023.
Item No. 6 is listed as the Change Order for Admin Building Demolition Readiness and will be presented by Danny Yates, the Public Works Director. The item was described within the agenda saying, “Consideration and approval of Change Order Number one in the total amount of $93,646 for Demolition Readiness for Existing Administration Building as a change order to the AIA Document A133 — 2019, Standard Form of Agreement Between Owner and Contractor as Constructor where the basis of payment is the cost of the work plus a fee with a guaranteed maximum price and AIA Document A201 — 2017 General Conditions of the Contract for Construction, between Carroll County, Georgia, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC, as Construction Manager, dated May 6, 2023, and authorize the Chairman to negotiate and execute the change order.”
Finally, the body will discuss a resolution proposed by the County Attorney and Yates that if approved would lead to the Abandonment of 1.131 acres of West Villa Road. The portion of the land in the sixth section of Carroll County was described in the agenda saying, “has ceased to be used by the public to the extent that no substantial public purposes are served; authorizing the abandonment thereof; authorizing the Chairman to dispose of the abandoned property; to provide an effective date of this resolution; and for other purposes.”
These items could be placed on the consent agenda during Thursday’s meeting which will require just one vote to approve during the BOC meeting that will be held on Aug. 1.
