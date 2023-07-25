The Carroll County Board of Commissioners are meeting Thursday evening to discuss a Solid Waste Equipment request from Jacqueline Dost, the Solid Waste Director and discuss the seven items for the Aug. 7 BOC meeting agenda’s business section.

In the Business Session of the BOC agenda, the first item is the Dissolution of the Seven County Joint Development Authority. The seven county group also referred to as the “Greater West Georgia Joint Development Authority” is made up of Carroll County, Coweta County, Haralson County, Heard County, Paulding County, Polk County, and Troup County. The person presenting the resolution to dissolve the authority will be Brian Dill, President and CEO Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Tomorrow.