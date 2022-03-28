With the passing of Carroll County Magistrate Judge Alton P. Johnson on Saturday, area law enforcement personnel and members of the legal profession say they lost not only a highly valued colleague, but a good friend.
Deputy Carrollton Police Chief Chris Dobbs said Monday, when asked his thoughts on Judge Johnson, spoke highly of the respected jurist.
"I've got nothing but praise for Judge Johnson," Dobbs said, "just a great guy who will be really, really missed."
Carrollton Police and members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Department dealt with Johnson on a frequent basis, including obtaining arrest and search warrants, writs, and a variety of other matters.
"And it wasn't just about business with Judge Johnson," Dobbs added. "Just about any time you were around him, he would say: 'hey, let's go get something to eat.'
Carrollton Police Joel Richards was out of town and unavailable for comment.
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said that he will miss Judge Johnson both professionally and personally.
"We deal with the folks in the magistrate's office every day, so our paths crossed frequently," Sheriff Langley said, "but it's a tremendous loss for me personally. I've known Al and his family my entire life."
"On behalf of everyone here, I want to extend our hearts and prayers to his family," he added.
Judge Johnson's stellar reputation as a judge and his outgoing personality were not just highly regarded by members of law enforcement, but also by members of the legal profession who went before him in the courtroom.
"Our community lost a leader, a dedicated public servant, and a friend who cared about justice and doing the right thing," local attorney Jason Swindle responded when asked about the passing of Judge Johnson.
Swindle, a Carrollton defense attorney, said that Johnson presided over magistrate court "in his own unique way that combined common sense and solutions that created a fair atmosphere for all citizens.
"As a personal friend, I will miss him dearly," Swindle said.
The chief magistrate court judge in Georgia's 159 counties is elected in partisan, county-wide elections to four-year terms.
After being appointed to fill the unexpired term of Judge Richard Smith in 1998, "Alton P. Johnson" was the lone name on the ballot when he ran unopposed for re-election on six consecutive occasions.
As the chief magistrate, Judge Johnson established the Carroll County Mediation Office that later branched out to serve all courts to provide opportunities for citizens and attorneys to meet privately to first discuss issues of a legal dispute and possibly come to a resolution without pursuing action in a court of law.
Johnson was a 1983 graduate of Carrollton High School, earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and John Marshall Law School. He began practicing law locally in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Kelsey Johnson, his sister Angi Everett, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton on Friday, April 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Partners Advancing Student Success, Inc (PASS) or to the American Cancer Society.
