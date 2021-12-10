One look at Bowdon High School student-athlete A.J. Johnson’s basketball resume and it’s hard to believe he’s just beginning his junior season.
The 5 foot-9 inch point guard is already putting together an impressive body of work while rewriting the school record books one game at a time.
That’s great news for Red Devil fans since he still has almost half of his high school career remaining.
Last week, Johnson went over the 1,000-point mark in his career to help push Bowdon to a 5-0 start.
He hit the milestone with an outing that could have been good enough to make an ESPN Sports Center highlight segment.
Johnson had a double-double, throwing down 50 points with 10 rebounds in the 97-70 victory against Bremen to officially join the prestigious club.
That game will go down so far as one of Johnson’s favorite high school moments.
It was one of those games where Johnson knew his shots were going to find the mark.
“I just keep getting more and more confident as time went on in the game,” Johnson said.
Amazingly, Johnson could have set the scoring milestone last year while still a sophomore, but he missed several games because of an injury.
Stiil, Johnson is the fastest player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark as he sets his sights on helping Bowdon get back to the Class A public school playoffs.
A year ago, Johnson and his teammates finished with a 21-6 record before ending the season with an 80-70 loss to Warren County in the Class A public school playoffs.
Johnson pretty much lives and breathes basketball, honing his skills 12 months a year.
When the high school basketball season ends, he plays AAU ball for the Georgia Bison.
“He’s always working to get better,” Bowdon head coach David Bramble said. “He loves being in the gym. He is a team player.”
Bowdon participated in a fall preseason league and even though Bramble was, per GHSA rules, ineligible to coach the team, he liked what he saw out of his junior point guard.
Johnson was named the fall league’s MVP, setting the stage for what his coaches, teammates and fans hope was a precursor to an exciting junior season.
“It was amazing to see how he played,” Bramble said. “It was a great tune up for the season.”
Johnson is quietly starting to get looks from college scouts.
Mercer University, the mid-major Division I program out of the Southern Conference, is one of the first teams to show interest.
The Bears might not be the only school courting the high-scoring points guad’s services by the time the dust settles on the recruiting process.
“It’s only a matter of time before other schools catch on. Sometimes it takes a little time for smaller players to get noticed, but he is going to have plenty of opportunities,” Bramble said.
Johnson has worked hard to improve his skills as both ball-handler and a scorer.
When practice is over, it’s not unusual for Johnson to continue shooting on his own, sometimes taking as many as 1,000 extra shots before shutting it down for the day.
Johnson looks up to seven-time NBA All-Star and Golden State Warrior point guard Steph Curry.
“He is a great leader,” Johnson said. “He’s a role model for the younger players. I love the way he acts like a coach on the floor.”
For Johnson, basketball is a family affair.
His father, Authur, is an assistant coach with the Red Devils.
He began going to the gym with his Dad when he was five. From there he was hooked on basketball.
“I really didn’t start training and getting serious until I was nine,” he said.
Since then Johnson has lived in the gym.
His father has been a huge influence on and off the court.
“He has taught me the importance of being a great leader and team player,” Johnson said.
What to Know
Who: A.J. Johnson
School: Bowdon
Grade: Junior
Favorite Sports Moment: Scoring 50 points in the game earlier this year against Bremen
Favorite Subject in School: Math
Favorite athlete: Steph Curry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.