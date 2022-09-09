Carrollton softball earned a 13-5 run-rule win over the Alexander Lady Cougars on Wednesday, thanks in part to a big night for sophomore Amira Johnson, who nailed two home runs in the win.

Alexander went ahead 1-0 early on an RBI single in the top of the first, but Carrollton quickly took back the lead with an RBI single by Olivia Mason and Johnson’s first home run of the night, a two-run shot to right field.

