Carrollton softball earned a 13-5 run-rule win over the Alexander Lady Cougars on Wednesday, thanks in part to a big night for sophomore Amira Johnson, who nailed two home runs in the win.
Alexander went ahead 1-0 early on an RBI single in the top of the first, but Carrollton quickly took back the lead with an RBI single by Olivia Mason and Johnson’s first home run of the night, a two-run shot to right field.
Johnson’s second homer would also be a two-run shot over right field, this time to put the Trojans up 5-2.
The Lady Cougars would cut the score to as close as 6-5 on a solo homer by Baylee Dowdy, but that was as close as the game got.
The Trojans went on to score seven runs in the sixth inning, led by RBI singles from Kaila Phillips and Makynna Goodman and an RBI double by Emma Osborne.
A sacrifice-fly RBI by Savannah Nicholson put the Trojans up by eight points, sealing the run-rule win.
Kaitlyn White took the loss for Alexander in the circle, going five innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits, striking out three. White also led Alexander with two hits in three at bats. Ebbie Simmons pitched the final inning in relief.
Overall, the Lady Trojans were led in batting average by Mason, who went four-for-four at the plate. Johnson led the team in RBIs with four off her two home runs.
Audrey Lassetter pitched the full six innings for Carrollton, allowing five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Carrollton softball will see their next action this weekend in the Trojan Slam tournament, highlighted by a local matchup with Haralson County on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
