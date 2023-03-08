Temple Mayor Michael Johnson delivered his State of the City speech during the March Council meeting on Monday.
In that speech he discussed the various changes being made to the city. in brief, mentioning important points such as the sewage system and the rennovations to city hall.
Johnson's first update was about Temple's water system. The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) has approved a 20- year loan of $1,404,000 to replace the water meters within city limits. This process has been ongoing since the beginning of the year with approximately 750 meters replaced so far. The Temple city limits has around 2,300 water meters. Johnson also mentioned that the water lines will need to be replaced to accompany the growing town as new homes, new businesses and other facilities move into the area.
That led into Johnson's update on the state of the sewer system. The city had to replace and upgrade the system for the sewer system. These changes started in 2022 and are continuing this year. He stated that safety for his citizens is a high priority, ensuring that the water that reaches public waterways has been treated properly. SPLOST funds will be going to upgrade the Villa Rosa Road water system for improvements, costing $1.2 million dollars. "
Johnson discussed how the streets were repaved in 2022 as well as drainage repairs and sidewalk repairs. The goal for this year is to move into the planning phase for the major intersections in Temple; these include Center Point Road, Billings Road and Venable Road. A sidewalk will be built to link Temple Middle School and Providence elementary with the city park located on Rome Street and into the downtown business district.
The expansion of City Hall has been ongoing since 2022. Johnson stated that the new facility will be open sometime this year; until then meetings will be held at the senior center and the Recreation center.
The recreation department and senior center received renovation work throughout the buildings. This included refurbished restrooms, storage space improvements and kitchen improvements.
Johnson discussed an update on the safety of Temple overall. Johnson proudly stated that the city of Temple has been ranked among the 50 safest cities in Georgia.
Last fall a General fund budget was created with an expected amount of $4.4424.806. After a year's time, the budget has increased $873,902 to $5,298,708. The remainder of last year's budget is $1.223 million. Currently the balance is $2.016 million. Johnson stated that the city aims to keep their careful spending habits and continue to have funds in reserves should something unexpected happen in the city.
Since 2017, the tax rate has dipped. The rate in 2017 was 6.425 mills. In 2018, the rate dropped to 6.127 mills. In 2019, it dropped again to 5.598 mills. Over time, it continued to drop, stopping at 5.367 mills last year.
