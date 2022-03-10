Temple Mayor Michael Johnson gave his State of the City address during Monday night’s council meeting.
He opened up the address speaking positively about the year the city had despite the circumstances of the pandemic.
“December 31, 2021, concluded a very good year for the City of Temple government. Certainly, it was not the end of an uneventful and problem-free year, because this local government and the Temple community had many challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and its significant ramifications in our daily lives. However, I believe that we not only met those particular challenges, but also were able to deal successfully with various other issues throughout the year,” Johnson said.
Johnson also acknowledged his personal accomplishment as Mayor of Temple and also gave appreciation to the citizens of the community.
“December 31 was a milestone for me personally, as I concluded my first term as Mayor of our wonderful city,” Johnson said. “That four-year term was a wonderful, fast-moving experience for me and my family; and the past four years as the Mayor of Temple have created many wonderful memories for all of us. Donna and I certainly appreciate your support, as well as your commitment to the continuing growth and well- being of this community.”
Johnson went on to speak about his feelings towards winning the election for a second term as mayor. He mentioned two council members who were also re-elected and newly elected and all of their gratitude for the community supporting them.
“I must admit it was a great pleasure to win re-election to a second four-year term as Mayor without having an opposition candidate,” Johnson said. “I’m sure newly re-elected City Councilmember Howard Walden and newly elected Councilmember Casey Russom feel the same way. I believe the three of us have the same sincere appreciation of the citizens’ confidence in us. The result of this very good community support was that no one qualified to oppose any of the three of us in the General Election. Thus, in accordance with State law, the City of Temple did not need to have a municipal election in November 2021; and this saved taxpayers the expense of holding a November 2021 election.”
In early 2020, the Council moved their meetings from the small lobby in City Hall to the larger community room in the Temple Senior Center to allow for appropriate social distancing opportunities. Now, the meetings will relocate back to City Hall.
“While it has been a very good place to hold our meetings for the past two years, we are looking forward to moving into our new facilities in City Hall. We appreciate our Senior Center and its director Sandra Stillwell making these facilities available to the City Council, including for our meeting tonight,” Johnson said.
The expansion of Temple City Hall which began in 2021 is coming to an end soon. Prime Construction is now completing work on this project which was designed by architect Chris Redmon.
“Work should be completed this spring, including remodeling work in the current heated space of City Hall in order to create more usable space for office personnel. The grand opening and dedication date will be announced within the next few weeks,” Johnson said.
In the beginning of 2021, there was a change in leadership in the public works department. Johnson and the council promoted Hal Burch to public works director from city park maintenance.
There were some struggles during the pandemic with limited staff resources since the inmate work crew was unavailable and county employees getting sick.
“Mr. Burch had a busy year directing the Public Works Department, including dealing with problems at several of the City’s sewer lift stations, with major significant leaks in some of the larger water mains, and with various street and road repairs,” Johnson said.
Changes were made in the recreation department with leadership as well. But, the director was able to move forward quickly with the 2021 schedule of events with some initial guidance.
“As we entered 2021, Lisa Jacobson was completing her transition from City Recreation Director to the new position in the City of Temple government of Assistant City Administrator and we were welcoming our new director, Ingrid McKinley,” Johnson said.
Johnson spoke about the citizens who are members of committees and boards who give their time to discuss community development and assist with decision making.
“I want to say a special word of thanks to those citizens who serve the City of Temple as members of boards and committees. They give of their time willingly, and their input is very important as discussions occur and as decisions are made which pertain to this community’s stability and future development,” Johnson said.
The address closed with some final remarks about the city of Temple and some thanksgiving.
“As I move into my fifth year as Mayor of the City of Temple, I want to thank you again for your confidence in me and the other people in this local government. Let me hear from you with your comments, including those which might be considered to be complaints or concerns,” Johnson said. “In closing, let me thank our employees for their service and dedication and especially I want to thank my wife Donna for her support and all she does for our family and for our community. Temple is a wonderful places and working together we can make it even better. May God bless and keep each of you.”
