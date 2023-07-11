The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) has selected a new third Vice President to represent the fourth district.
During the evening council meeting on July 10, 2023, Temple’s city officials announced the selection of Mayor Michael Johnson, sworn duty as the next Vice President of GMA’s fourth district, immersing himself in a new role and experience within the organization.
The GMA is divided into 12 districts. Leadership is typically chosen during their annual summer convention held at Savannah’s Convention Center. This event provides an opportunity for city officials and municipal leaders throughout the state to network and gain fresh approaches on new ways to improve their city.
To advance within the various presidency positions, each member of the board must be current municipal office holders. This year, the meeting was held from June 23 to June 27, when new official titles were announced. Each district is represented by a President, First Vice President, Second Vice President, and Third Vice President. Every year, the presidents alternate, and this year is Mayor Johnson’s turn.
In the event that something happens in the two positions above, including First Vice President or Second Vice President, Johnson, as Third Vice President would be shifted around. His official duties have not yet been defined, however Johnson is confident in his ability to put Temple on the map.
“I’m thrilled to it [the position] to do so because I think being able to do this will give temple more notoriety for our city,” Johnson said. “I think that’s a positive and a variety of different ways of just being recognized as a place in the state, in the GMA organization, I think that’s a benefit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.