Temple’s City Council’s hour-long open meeting covered a variety of topics including a packed consent agenda and an update on the replacement of former Council member Hiley Miller and an update on the new City Hall project from Temple Mayor Michael Johnson.
The update was not encouraging.
“This was intended to be a project that benefited our citizens for years to come, and certainly beyond this Mayor and Council,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, we have had a series of setbacks with respect to completion of this project including what we consider to be inexcusable delays and problems related to the construction itself.”
Johnson said the Council is using “all means available to us to ensure City Hall gets completed to a standard our citizens can be proud of.”
Back in April 2022, local government officials were optimistic of moving into the new building which was formerly the Bank of North Georgia before the city purchased the building in 2014. This is a renovation project that enclosed the drive-thru to create a chamber along with restrooms and more offices to create an additional 3,570 square feet of heated space.
“The City is looking forward to having a dedicated meeting space that is both available and easily accessible for its citizens,” Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson said.
Prime Construction LLC was awarded the bid in the amount of $714,273.60. According to Jacobson, there have been a few changed orders, therefore, the project total has not been finalized.
The renovations were projected to take approximately nine months.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Bracknell informed the council that there was a candidate for Miller’s seat which she vacated last month due to moving out of her district. Bracknell said he hoped there would be resolution to the empty seat this week.
The consent agenda was approved unanimously and included seven items which were placed in last week’s committees meeting.
In the first item, the Council approved the annual renewal of the City of Temple government’s Commercial Insurance policy with the Marsh McLennan Agency. The new Insurance and Risk Management document will provide coverage for the 12-month period starting Tuesday, May 30.
Also in response to a request from Majestic Homes and Renovations, LLC, and Tyken Properties & Investments, Temple approved a resolution providing for abandonment and closure of the City of Temple-owned right of way of the unused portion of Hickory Trail leading into this street’s cul-de-sac and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute a Quit Claim deed for the property to said applicants who are the only adjoining property owners.
The council adopted an Ordinance to amend the 2008-enacted Temple City Code Chapter 36 — Utilities, Article II — Water Service in Section 36 -20 Tampering with, Damage to or Destruction of Meters; Violations and Penalties for the purpose of increasing the replacement fees charged to the water customer for a meter or certain related components located in the meter box.
The council also authorized Change Order No. 3 for the AMI Water Meter project to provide $50,535.50 for the purchase of additional meters required to complete the meter installations in the City of Temple’s water meter replacement project in accordance with City Council action on April 10 to transfer $120,000 to this project from the adopted FY2023 Capital Fund Budget.
The council also approved to notify the Georgia Department of Transportation that the City of Temple wants the route of Georgia Highway 113 through this municipality to remain unchanged, with an exception that one-block long Carrollton Avenue located between Carrollton Street and Sage Street would become a north-bound oneway street.
The Council also selected the low bidder Southern Valve and Pump in Gainesville to provide and install the new HCP 80AFC23.7A Cutter Pump 460V PH at the City of Temple’s Sewer Treatment Plant for a total cost of $8,836.20, with funding from the Treatment Plant’s FY2023 operating budget.
The council changed the date for the monthly series of City Council committee meetings from Monday, May 29, to Tuesday, May 30, due to the Memorial Day holiday.
