Every year the MLK Coalition invests in the community by offering a scholarship to college students to help with the cost of their education. On Saturday, July 30th at 11 a.m., a luncheon sponsored by the coalition will be held at City Station in order to raise funds for these scholarships. 

Charles Johnson is a student at Mercer University. He is interested in both biology and health, and hopes to become a doctor, or find the path his life will take. He is interested in weightlifting and has two sisters, Kristian and Cierra. Johnson says he firmly believes that anything can be achieved given the correct mindset and discipline, but adds, “Although attaining these two things is very difficult.”

