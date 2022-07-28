Every year the MLK Coalition invests in the community by offering a scholarship to college students to help with the cost of their education. On Saturday, July 30th at 11 a.m., a luncheon sponsored by the coalition will be held at City Station in order to raise funds for these scholarships.
Charles Johnson is a student at Mercer University. He is interested in both biology and health, and hopes to become a doctor, or find the path his life will take. He is interested in weightlifting and has two sisters, Kristian and Cierra. Johnson says he firmly believes that anything can be achieved given the correct mindset and discipline, but adds, “Although attaining these two things is very difficult.”
He also has an interesting take on solitude and boredom.
“I think there’s a lot of wisdom and development that can be found in these states," Johnson said.
When Johnson heard about winning the MLK Coalition Scholarship, he was at first surprised. Winning the sizable scholarship made him happy and grateful, helping him to begin his college education.
“I think it’s important to encourage young people with scholarships because early on we don’t understand the importance of education and why we should challenge ourselves," he said. "I think the monetary prize gives us something to focus on and gets us to think more about our education.”
His winning essay, “How His Dream Has Impacted Us” reveals the parallel between the world today and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s vision for America's future. To illustrate this parallel, he wrote about his experiences during High School, detailing the absence of discrimination. He also wrote about MLK’s pursuit of justice, equality, and love, giving examples of how Dr. King’s teachings impacted Charles and helped make him a better person.
When asked if he would carry Dr. King’s legacy into the future, Johnson replied, “If MLK’s legacy is to carry compassion, justice, equality, and love, I’ll try to do just that. I think that without constant reminders of these ideas we tend to forget, so I’ll try my best by reinforcing these ideas through my actions.”
Those interested in contributing to the future of a promising student through this scholarship program, please contact Lorie Bell, President of the MLK Coalition at
lorie1447@gmail.com.
