Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 10:34 pm
Mrs. Johnnye Elizabeth Hutchins, age 93, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Carrollton.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
