Johnnye Elizabeth King Hutchins, 93, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Mrs. Hutchins was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Canton, daughter of the late Taylor John King and Clara Cox King.
Johnnye Hutchins arrived in Carrollton in 1957 with her husband, Fred, and four daughters. Joining First Baptist Church of Carrollton, she quickly began an active and productive life of ministry, teaching Sunday School for 40 years, heading up hospitality functions and singing in the choir. As the first Society Editor of the Carroll County Times-Georgian, Mrs. Hutchins covered local weddings and charity events. She started the first Carrollton “Welcome Wagon” and was the driving force in bringing the Carrollton Junior Women’s Club, and later the Civic Women’s Club, to the area.
As a Tallulah Falls School Alumni Board member, she was committed to generating funds for the school’s student scholarships. Her further engagement in the community included The American Cancer Society, Carrollton Blue Fins Swim Team, Alice’s House, Tanner Memorial’s Pink Ladies, and the University of West Georgia’s International Student Exchange Program. Mrs. Hutchins leaves a legacy of faith and service that “is equaled by few and surpassed by none.”
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Rita H. Curtis, Marcia H. and Richard Speer, Sheila H. and Dr. Fred Shessel, Andrea H. and Michael Stone; grandchildren, Donalyn Curtis Heiden, Jill Curtis, Jordan Curtis, Lindsey Speer Young, Taylor Speer, Drew Shessel, Blake Shessel, Ryan McGehee, Austin McGehee; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Betty Cooley, Nell Reese.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hutchins; son, Chuck Hutchins; son-in-law, Brent Curtis; and sister, Janie Boles.
A service honoring Mrs. Hutchins will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Carrollton with the Rev. David Hughes and the Rev. Woodrow Hudson officiating.
A private family interment will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Austin McGehee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton Civic Women’s Club, P.O. Box 1595, Carrollton, GA 30112; or First Baptist Church Carrollton, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
