JOHNNY MOORE

Mr. Johnny Stanley Moore, 75, passed away on Monday February 6, 2023.

Johnny was a loving husband and caring father. Johnny was born on February 22, 1947 to the late Johnnie Moore and Rosa Mae Stanley. He joined the Spring Hill Baptist Church (Dublin, Ga.) at an early age until he departed for his career.

