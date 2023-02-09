Mr. Johnny Stanley Moore, 75, passed away on Monday February 6, 2023.
Johnny was a loving husband and caring father. Johnny was born on February 22, 1947 to the late Johnnie Moore and Rosa Mae Stanley. He joined the Spring Hill Baptist Church (Dublin, Ga.) at an early age until he departed for his career.
Johnny attended Oconee High School (Dublin, Ga.) and graduated in 1965. Upon graduation he went to Monroe Tech (Albany, Ga.). Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After serving his country honorably he attended and received a math degree from Savannah State College.
After graduation he worked at Warner Robins Air Force Base. He spent the remainder of his career as an electronic radar technician specialist for the Federal Aviation Agency (Macon Airport) and met his soon to be wife, Delores Hagan Moore.
Johnny and Delores were married on June 10, 1978 in Carrollton and settled in Warner Robins for a few years to work before moving to Pensacola, Fla. Later they returned to Georgia to work at Dobbins Air Force Base (Marietta, Ga.). He continued to learn about radar equipment by going to schools (Oklahoma City and Mississippi) that are used by air traffic controllers. Later living in Lithia Springs and raising a son, Jordan Stanley Moore.
Some years later Johnny transferred to the new Peachtree City Control Center while living in Clem. He lived there until his death.
During Johnny’s life he enjoyed wood working, winemaking, traveling, being an amateur radio operator and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by his sister Eva Jean Hall and his grandparents.
Mr. Moore leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 45 years, Delores; a son, Jordan; three brothers-in-law, Larry Hagen of Columbus, James (Dianne) Hagan of Albany and John (Loette) Hagan of Warner Robins; a god-daughter, Shelinda Schburt of Maryland and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 1-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery with military honors. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
