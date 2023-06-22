Johnny Rouse, 65, of Austell, died on June 3, 2023.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy., Douglasville.

