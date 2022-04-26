Celebration of life service for Johnny L. Keith, 70, of Bowdon, Georgia, will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bowdon Church of God in Christ, 80 New Hope Road in Bowdon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be held TODAY, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
