Johnny Herman Johnson, 94, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on May 1, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Viewing will be on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.