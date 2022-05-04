Johnnie Ray Strickland, 65, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1956, to the late Buford and Myrtice Norris Strickland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dianne Boller; brothers, Winard, Douglas, Buford Jr., and Tommy Strickland.
Johnnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Debbie Grindle Strickland; sister, Shirley Adams; daughters, Lisa Strickland and Tosha (Joe) West; son, Terry Ray (Heather) Strickland; grandchildren, Joseph West, Hunter West, Lyric Strickland, Regan Strickland, Benjamin Strickland and Charli Strickland; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He will be missed dearly by all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.