John Wayne Pollard

Mr. John Wayne Pollard, 86, of Carrollton, GA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was the son of James Alton and Izora Whitman Pollard, and was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Pollard Holliday.

Wayne was born in Cleburne County, AL, on August 11, 1936. After graduating from Auburn University with a degree in agriculture, he served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Wayne worked with the Dept. of Agriculture for over 30 years, first as an inspector, and later as an Officer in Charge. Wayne was a member of Ranburne Masonic Lodge and Tabernacle Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking, bluegrass music, reading, and spending time with his family.

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Friday, December 16, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church in the Heritage Room
150 Tabernacle Dr.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Dec 16
Funeral Service
Friday, December 16, 2022
11:00AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church Chapel
150 Tabernacle Dr.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Dec 16
Interment
Friday, December 16, 2022
4:30PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
E Railroad Street
Bowman, GA 30624
