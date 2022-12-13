Mr. John Wayne Pollard, 86, of Carrollton, GA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was the son of James Alton and Izora Whitman Pollard, and was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Pollard Holliday.
Wayne was born in Cleburne County, AL, on August 11, 1936. After graduating from Auburn University with a degree in agriculture, he served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Wayne worked with the Dept. of Agriculture for over 30 years, first as an inspector, and later as an Officer in Charge. Wayne was a member of Ranburne Masonic Lodge and Tabernacle Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking, bluegrass music, reading, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Seymour Pollard, his son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Cynthia Pollard, daughter and son-in-law, Caroll and Drew Davis, and his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Matt Hutz. His grandchildren are Dylan and Evan Pollard; Lunden, Grayson, and Hadley Davis; and Michael and Eric Hutz. Also, he is survived by his nieces and nephew, Julie Phillips (Brian), April Key, and Rusty Holliday (Reagan) and their children, Amelia (Cameron), Mitchell, Stephen, and David Phillips; Jordan Key; and Georgia and Jed Holliday.
Visitation will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Friday, December 16 at 10AM, with the service following in the chapel at 11AM. Pallbearers will be Mitchell, Stephen, and David Phillips; Dylan and Evan Pollard; and Grayson Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ted Robinson Sunday School class.
Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Bowman, Georgia at 4:30PM.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of John Pollard, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.