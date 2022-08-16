John W. Stephens, 63, of, Carrollton, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence.
He was born March 19, 1959, in Rochelle, Ill. He worked many years at McNeilus Trucking Company where he worked in the Paint Department.
August 16, 2022
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Mae Coil; brothers, Troy Johnson and Vance Farmer.
Survivors include his mother and father, Phyllis and Dan Farmer of Carrollton; father, John Wiley Stephens of Streater, Ill.; brothers and sister-in-law, Mark Wiley Stephens of Carrollton, Chad and Jessica Farmer of Chattanooga, Tenn. and John Allen Stephens of Fl.; sisters and brother-in-law, Tanya and Terry Terrell of Florida and Julie Stephens of Ill.; one niece and three nephews also survive.
In keeping with Mr. Stephen’s wishes he will be cremated the family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the home of Phyllis and Dan Farmer, starting at 12 p.m.
