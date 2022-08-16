John W. Stephens

John W. Stephens, 63, of, Carrollton, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence.

He was born March 19, 1959, in Rochelle, Ill. He worked many years at McNeilus Trucking Company where he worked in the Paint Department.

