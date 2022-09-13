John W. King, 83, of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
John and Gail were married for 45 years and collectively had seven children, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
He will he remembered for his big heart, his quick wit and the handiwork that came from his shop. His woodworking skills produced many lovely pieces including the sacred ambery at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and several other altar adornments. John was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
A funeral mass
will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at OLPH Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made for the perpetual care of the Our Lady’s Memorial Garden.
