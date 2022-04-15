John Toney, Jr.

John Roy Toney Jr., 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Jake, John, or Big John, as he was known by family and friends, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late John R. Toney, Sr., of Stockbridge, Georgia, and the late Margaret Dease Toney Eagle, of Rex, Georgia, on Jan. 31, 1936.
He graduated in 1955 from Conshohocken High School where he played football. He spent most of his professional life supervising and directing concrete crews in the industrial and commercial concrete business in and around Atlanta.
John was the youngest of three siblings, the late Gerald Roland Toney, brother, of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and the late Frances Marvelle Toney DiNofrio, sister, of Belaire, Michigan.
John had four biological children. The late John Ammirato, of San Francisco, California, Steve (Hope) Ammirato, of New Jersey, Andrea (Rick) Styles, of Douglasville, Georgia, and Brigitti Toney McClure of Bowdon, Georgia.
John had seven grandchildren, Jill (Derek) Craig, Melissa (Mike) Giardino, Morgan McClure (Craig Williams), Madison (Kace) Webb, F. Calvin Davis, III, Angela Sue Davis, and Rylei Ramey. He had six great-grandchildren, Michael Giardino, Matthew Giardino, and Maxx Giardino, Parker Williams, Emma Williams, and Ella Williams.
He also leaves behind very much-loved nieces and nephews and extended family including the late Scott Ross of Oregon, Tony Ross of Cobb County, Georgia, Michele Ross Thomas of Paulding County, Georgia, and Zack Hoffman of Gwinnett County, Georgia.
John loved his family, keeping in touch with friends, engaging in conversations, golfing, fishing, reading, and watching Jeopardy. He also loved watching golf, football, and horse racing.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes spread at his favorite golf and fishing spot.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com for the Toney family.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.