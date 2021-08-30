Mr. John Thomas Helton, age 66, of Bremen, Georgia died on August 27, 2021. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Mrs. Melissa Shumate, age 45, of Villa Rica, GA died on August 28, 2021. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Mr. Randy Crouse, age 64 of Bowdon, GA died on August 27, 2021. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Mrs. Contasta Henry, age 83, of Carrollton, GA died on August 30, 2021. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
