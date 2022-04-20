John Allen Smith, 71, of Douglasville, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
The family will have a private viewing on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at J. Collins Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Hillsboro Baptist Church Cemetery in Forest, Mississippi, with Milling Funeral Home in Union, Mississippi, in charge of the arrangements.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the local arrangements.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.