John Pruitt

John Pruitt was the fourth speaker in Villa Rica's Leadership Luncheon series on Wednesday.

 Photo By Michael Valentine

John Pruitt's speech at Villa Rica's Leadership Luncheon Wednesday afternoon began with the former WSB anchor talking about an incident that involved Carroll County.

The anecdote was about a jailbreak from Carroll County and a mistake he made early in his career. Pruitt said he memorized the first two lines of every story to help him since tele-prompters were not used at the time. The lines he memorized and would say to the audience were, “five prisoners broke out of the Carroll County Public Works Camp today. They were armed with homemade knives and ice picks.” He got a laugh from the crowd when he said what he had actually said on the air which was, “five prisoners broke out of the Carroll County Public Works Camp today. They were armed with homemade knives and toothpicks.”