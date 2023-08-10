John Pruitt's speech at Villa Rica's Leadership Luncheon Wednesday afternoon began with the former WSB anchor talking about an incident that involved Carroll County.
The anecdote was about a jailbreak from Carroll County and a mistake he made early in his career. Pruitt said he memorized the first two lines of every story to help him since tele-prompters were not used at the time. The lines he memorized and would say to the audience were, “five prisoners broke out of the Carroll County Public Works Camp today. They were armed with homemade knives and ice picks.” He got a laugh from the crowd when he said what he had actually said on the air which was, “five prisoners broke out of the Carroll County Public Works Camp today. They were armed with homemade knives and toothpicks.”
Pruitt then went on to discuss his start at WSB in which he covered a segregationist rally on July 4, just days after the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
“I went to a rally of segregationists in South Atlanta at a big high school football stadium and four young black students came into that rally and they were set upon and beaten to a pulp by angry white folk who didn’t want to be told by the federal government that they had to treat black Americans like Americans.” Pruitt continued, “By some miracle, I had never shot news film in my life, but I was able to shoot some film of this. It came out and that evening it was on the NBC Nightly News from coast to coast.”
Pruitt then moved to discussing the leadership that he witnessed within the Civil Right Movement and the importance of it to the development of Atlanta. He prefaced his discussion by using his favorite definition of leadership he had heard from former Kennesaw State President, Dr. Betty Siegel, who said, “The essence of good leadership is the ability to enlist others in your vision.”
Pruitt started by discussing Carl Sanders and his more progressive vision for the future. Pruitt recalled a situation that happened early in Sanders' time as Georgia Governor when the restrooms and water fountains were still segregated. Pruitt said, “In ‘62 a young state senator named Leroy Johnson took his seat and was the first African American state Senator since reconstruction. He had black interns, high school students.” Pruitt continued, “He told those interns, ‘ignore the signs. Use the white water fountains. Use the white restrooms.’”
Pruitt noted that legislators went to the Governor’s office over the situation that was taking place and asked what Sanders was going to do. Pruitt said what Sander’s response to those legislators.
“Carl Sanders says, ‘I’m going to have those signs taken down. And they’re going to be taken down tonight.’”
Pruitt noted that Sanders had those signs taken down within 24 hours of his time in the office, desegregating the State Capitol without a news conference or a press release.
Pruitt then spoke about one of Sander’s most bitter political rivals, Jimmy Carter. Pruitt discussed the fact that Carter was a progressive similarly to Carter but pretended not to be during the election. Pruitt noted that many people were surprised by his progressive feelings for the time until he stood up on his inauguration day and said, “I say to you quite frankly the time for racial discrimination in Georgia is over.”
Pruitt then discussed Ivan Allen Jr. a former mayor of Atlanta who was elected a segregationist like most white politicians. Two years after being elected, Allen was speaking out for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
“An act of great courage," Pruitt said. "He was the only southern elected white official in the south to do that and that took courage.”
Pruitt then discussed members of the black community beginning with Andrew Young, another former mayor of Atlanta. Young worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. closely.
“A man who is about as successful at having others enlist in his vision as anyone I can think of," Pruitt said of Young. "From being mayor and dealing with various factions in the city. From winning the Olympic Games along with Billy Payne. Andrew Young was so key in that. Or just dealing with obstinate, racist officials in small Georgia counties during the movement. He was a guy who could actually have other people enlist in his vision.”
Pruitt also discussed the role of someone out of the political spotlight in Robert Woodruff who wanted to be anonymous and remain. However, Pruitt noted Woodruff understood the importance of Atlanta getting through the Civil Rights Movement. The thought at that time was if Atlanta did not manage to get through the movement Atlanta would resemble Birmingham.
“When King won the Nobel Peace Prize in late ‘64, the Atlanta Business Community, King was still highly controversial you have to understand," Pruitt said. "They did nothing to honor him. He was a native son, he’s won one of the world’s top awards, the Nobel. They’re not going to mention him or do a thing about it — too controversial. Until Robert Woodruff put out the word, ‘I don’t know if Coca-Cola wants to be headquartered in a town that will not honor a native son that won the Nobel Peace Prize.'”
Pruitt mentioned that things changed over night and King was recognized and celebrated for that Nobel Peace Prize.
Pruitt mentioned the book he wrote, Tell it True, which is based on the murder of Lemuel Penn. Penn was a retired African American Lieutenant Colonel who was returning home to Washington D.C. after completing reserve training at Fort Benning Georgia. On July 11, 1964, nine days after the Civil Rights Act became law was shot to death by klansmen. Pruitt discussed the characters in his book as some of the resemblance they have to real people during that time.
The fifth and final speaker of the Leadership Luncheon series will be on Mayor Gil McDougal on October 4, 2023,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.