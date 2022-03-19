John Mitchell

Mr. John Augustine Mitchell, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Mr. Mitchell was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 10, 1947, the son of the late Stephen Mitchell and Rose Mitchell.

He was retired owner and operator of Quality Asphalt Paving and Seal Coating and was of the Baptist faith. John enjoyed playing the guitar, hanging with friends and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Mitchell; daughters, Tammy Oswalt, Kelly Walker, Sylvia Roberts, Bobbie Jo Nackley, Lisa Mitchell; son, Steve Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a beloved pet, Marilyn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

