John Michael Wright, 84, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. Funeral service will take place from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.