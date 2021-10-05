John “Michael” Hembree, age 67 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born June 27, 1954 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of the late James Claude Hembree and the late Myrtle Irene Fowler Brinkley.
Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard and was employed as a Refrigeration Technician with Hussmann Corporation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: James Hembree and Douglas Hembree; and sisters: Ruby Sweeting and Sandra Anderson. Michael was a very hard worker and truly an outdoorsman. Some of his favorite times were spent camping, and taking nature walks with his wife, Sandi, and fishing (loved deep sea fishing with Al Diamond).
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sandra Shelnut Hembree of Carrollton, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law,Teena & Bobby Sands of Douglasville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Will & Kiah Snider of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, Danny Hembree of Columbia, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Russell Shelnut; grandkids: Destiny, Allen, Noah, Keitlyn, Kota, and Arian; great grandkids: Kaylee, Cody, Jayden, and Damien; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Wendell Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 8, 2021 5- 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
