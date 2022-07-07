Mr. John Lewis Harris, age 74, of Villa Rica, Ga. passed on July 5, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, 1 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frazier Road, Carrollton, Ga., Pastor Tallas Walker, Eulogist.
Interment will follow in the Churchyard. Viewing will be held, Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.