John L. Sandrene, Jr., 76, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022.
His funeral mass and burial will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road Carrollton, GA 30117 on Saturday, January 14 at 11 a.m.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Sandrene was cremated. Flowers or donations to the Carroll County Humane Society may be made at www.carrollcountyhumane.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
