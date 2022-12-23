John L. Sandrene, Jr., 76, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. 

His funeral mass and burial will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road Carrollton, GA 30117 on Saturday, January 14 at 11 a.m.

