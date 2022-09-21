Mr. John Hike, age 74, of Carrollton, GA died on September 20, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Shakira is trying to 'conceal' her breakup with Gerard Piqué from her children
- Teachers' union resources discuss ‘sadomasochism,’ ‘bondage,’ and other sex acts
- Disgraced Suns, Mercury owner Robert Sarver plans to sell teams
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'feeling good' but passes on practice throws
- Home Depot employees in Philadelphia trying to unionize
- Jane Seymour Reflects on How ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Changed Her Life
- Bipartisan committee investigating issues with Georgia's literacy programs
- Sample ballots available for November general election
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanner acquires West Georgia Ambulance
- Man allegedly threatens mother and dog with a knife
- VR man allegedly impersonates Carroll County deputy
- Cookie theft accused of entering cop vehicles captured
- Four Arrested with Heroin during drug trafficking investigation
- Paul Curtis Costley
- Carrollton man accused of shooting at neighbor
- Carrollton man accused of possessing child pornography
- Larry Lee Middleton
- ACE unit makes arrest in heroin/fentanyl case
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.