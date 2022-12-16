Mr. John Henry Stillwell, age 84, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in LaGrange on Wednesday, December 29, 1937. In accordance with Mr. Stillwell’s wishes, he will be cremated. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
