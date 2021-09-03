John Thomas Helton, 66, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Aug. 27, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 15 Zion Hill Church Road in Bremen. Interment will follow in Ossie Helton Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday Sept. 3, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
