Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:46 pm
John E. White went home to be with our Lord on July 4, 2022, at the age of 93.
He is survived by his beloved wife Marian, 3 Children, Chuck, Tom, and Trudy, 4 Step Children Pattie, Mike, Jerry, and Rick.
7 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. He was a great Husband, Father, Christian, and Army Vet.
He loved to travel, help others, tell stories and make people laugh. John was a member of Heatherwood Baptist Church in Newnan.
As per his wishes, there will be no service.
