John Durscher

Mr. John Wayne Durscher, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Mr. Durscher was born in West Union, Iowa, on Oct. 14, 1946, the son of the late-Wayne Leonard Durscher and -Jacquelyn Holton Durscher. Mr. Durscher retired from Southwire after 45 years working as a mechanical engineer. He was a 1969 graduate of Georgia Tech and a member of Kings Chapel Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Durscher; daughter, Amy Durscher of Carrollton; sister, Eileen Anderson of Highlands, North Carolina; along with in-laws, aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal visitation with the family. Friends are invited to pay their respects to John on Wednesday anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
A graveside and interment service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Donnie Jones officiating. Music will be by Mimi Gentry.
We ask those who plan to attend the service to maintain social distancing guidelines. For those who prefer to wear a mask, we highly encourage you to do so.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kings Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1916 South Highway 27, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.