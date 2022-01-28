John Marion Doss, Jr., 66, of Whitesburg, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
In keeping with Mr. Doss’s wishes he will be cremated and a graveside service for he and Mrs. Carla Elizabeth Lester Doss will be conducted at the Flint Hill Cemetery on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of Flowers please send donations to Flint Hill Methodist Church Cemetery fund on Behalf of John and Carla Doss 4072 Hiram Sudie Road, Hiram, GA. 30141
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
