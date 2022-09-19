John Donald “Don” Fulford of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on October 20, 1944, in Wrightsville, Georgia, the son of the late John Columbus Fulford & Emmer Jane Powell Fulford.
Don served his county in the United States Air Force and was the co-owner and operator of Brothers Builder’s Supply for over 20 years and Brothers Installed Sales from 1999-2013.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sharon Robinson Fulford; sons, James Fulford & Laura Rocha (girlfriend) and Gene & Justin Fulford (wife); daughter & son-in-law, Peggy & Jeff Fricks; brother & sister-in-law, Harold & Beverly Fulford; sister-in-law, Linda Fulford; grandchildren; Griffin Fricks and Lauren Fricks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Denzil & Ray Fulford, and nephew, Tracy Fulford.
The family will receive friends and family at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM from Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples and Minister Allan Howard officiating. Tim Jackson Sunday School Class members will be seated as Honorary Pallbearers. Don will lie in state at the church from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #143 rendering military honors.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
