Don Fulford

John Donald “Don” Fulford of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on October 20, 1944, in Wrightsville, Georgia, the son of the late John Columbus Fulford & Emmer Jane Powell Fulford.

Don served his county in the United States Air Force and was the co-owner and operator of Brothers Builder’s Supply for over 20 years and Brothers Installed Sales from 1999-2013.

