John “Donald” Bentley, 72, of Villa Rica, died on Friday, April 1, 2022.
The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Monday, April 4, 2022, and on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow the service at West Georgia Memorial Park.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
